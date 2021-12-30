Caffeine is Proven to Help Improve Our Memory

#caffeine #coffee #tea #water #memory #brain

A study published in the journal Nature Neuroscience explains how caffeine has a positive effect on our long-term memory.

A Key way that caffeine works is that it blocks a chemical called adenosine, which is what helps you feel awake and alert, and can also help improve our memory.

So, drink Coffee and tea. Remember that coffee can make you dehydrated, so it’s important to drink water too.

Our brains are made up of up to 85% water, which is why it can be sensitive to little changes.

As little as 2% water loss can cause memory loss and weaken other cognitive functions: concentration, attention, learning, processing speed, +.

Besides drinking lots of water, eat foods with a high water content, like celery, cucumber, lettuce, tomatoes, etc.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively