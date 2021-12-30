Blueberries are a Super Treat to Offer Our Pet Dogs and Cats

#pets #dogs #cats #blueberries

Blueberries are 1 of the most popular fresh food snacks in America. They can be enjoyed raw or used in various culinary creations, and are a healthy superfood for you. Research has shown that these berries are high in antioxidants that may help fight disease.

No doubt you enjoy a handful of blueberries every now and then, but the Big Q: Have you ever wondered if your pet might enjoy them as well?

The Big A: Blueberries are an incredible treat to offer. They can be given as safe and healthy treats for dogs, and even cats, or can be part of their nutritionally adequate, species-appropriate eating plan.

Blueberries are safe for dogs to consume. National organizations, including the American Kennel Club, recognize the benefits as well as the safety of feeding blueberries to dogs

A research team found that when sled dogs were fed blueberries they exhibited significantly higher levels of antioxidants in their blood, suggesting that these berries may help protect against exercise-induced oxidative damage

Cats are less likely to eat fruits, as felines lack sweet taste receptors, but it’s completely safe if your cat wants to eat them

Healthy treats, including blueberries, can constitute up to 10% of your pet’s daily calories

If your pet has never consumed any fruit, start by offering a few blueberries a day, increasing to a few blueberries for every 10lbs of body weight, used as rewards spread throughout the day.

All treats, including blueberries, should comprise less than 10% of your pet’s daily calorie intake. The rest of your pet’s nutrition should come from a nutritionally complete, species-appropriate eating plan.

So, try to find organic blueberries whenever you can. The Environmental Working Group (EWG) places blueberries in 16th place on their 2021 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce. If fresh Organic blueberries are out of the question, you may opt for the frozen variety.

Aside from blueberries, use raspberries and blackberries to treat your pets.

Have a healthy, Happy New Year, Keep the Faith!