“Caffeine exerts a positive effect on short-term memory and reaction times, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America” — Paul Ebeling

Plus, a study published in the journal Nature Neuroscience explains how caffeine has a positive effect on our long-term memory.

A Key way that caffeine works is that it blocks a chemical called adenosine, which is what helps you feel awake and alert, and can also help improve memory.

Drink black coffee, and remember that coffee can make you dehydrated, so it is important to drink water too.

Our brains are made up of up to 85% water, which is why it can be sensitive to little changes.

As little as 2% water loss can cause memory loss and weaken other cognitive functions: concentration, attention, learning and processing speed.

Besides drinking lots of water, eat foods with a high water content, like celery, cucumber, lettuce and tomatoes, all Organic of course.

The Key supplements: Vitamin B6, vitamin B12 and folic acid all help control levels of homocysteine, an amino acid that has been associated with poor memory and increased risk of dementia. Vitamin B-12 deficiency is quite common in vegetarians and older adults

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively