Expose Yourself to Sunlight

“Our body needs the light from the Sun to function well” — Paul Ebeling

Studies have suggested a correlation between people who work after midnight or in locations that have no natural light, like dark factories or mine shafts, and mental health issues, like depression, sleep disorders, and other cognitive problems.

This is explained by their circadian rhythm patterns being skewed from the rest of the population and lack of exposure to natural Sunlight.

The Sun is 1 of the main sources that can provide Vitamin D to our body.

According to the Sunlight, Nutrition, and Health Research Center, low levels of Vitamin D are associated with cognitive impairments. These include the ability to rationalize and to calculate numerical figures.

Also, Vitamin D may reduce the risk of of diseases that indirectly affect the brain’s functioning, like hypertension or cardiovascular disease.

So, Go Outside!

Try to spend some time outside everyday. If you live in a place with little Sunlight, find Vitamin D lamps that help you make up for the lack of Sunlight.

Exposing yourself to the Sun during the day, particularly in the morning, can help trigger the production of serotonin in our body and start us off with a bang. Being exposed to moderate amounts of Sunlight in the morning can also help you get a better night’s sleep.

And you must get a decent amount of sleep if you want to maintain a healthy brain. To avoid sleep deprivation, the average person needs 7.5 to 9 hrs of sleep. Lack of sleep can compromise critical thinking skills, creativity, and problem-solving abilities.

It can sometimes be hard to get all the sleep we need. Do your best to get your hours of sleep, it is important for our bodies and minds!

Walk in the Sun and get good, sound sleep!

Have a healthy, prosperous week