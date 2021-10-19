Boost Your Mental Energy: Meditate, Walk in the Sun!

#meditate #sun #mental #energy

Meditate: An easy definition of meditation is to be present in the world around you – to be conscious of what is going on by keeping your mind and breath steady.

Many people find meditation to be helpful in coping with real-world situations and staying focused on difficult tasks.

Learn that wherever you go, there you are.

It will enhance neuroplasticity of neurons in your brain, boost your immune system, and increase the activity of your hippocampus and amygdala, which regulates your emotions.

Go to your library and see if there are any books or audiobooks that will help you get started. There are lots of resources, look for them!

Plus, get out in the Sun

Your body needs the light from the Sun in order to function well. Studies have suggested a correlation between people who work after Midnight or in locations that have no natural light, like dark factories or mine shafts, and mental health issues, like depression, sleep disorders, and other cognitive problems.

This is explained by their circadian rhythm patterns being skewed from the rest of the population and lack of exposure to natural Sunlight.

The Sun is a Key source that can provide Vitamin D to your body.

According to the Sunlight, Nutrition, and Health Research Center, low levels of Vitamin D are associated with cognitive impairments.

These include the ability to rationalize and to calculate numerical figures. Also, vitamin D may reduce the risk of of diseases that indirectly affect the brain’s functioning, like hypertension or cardiovascular disease.

Get outside! Try to spend some time outside everyday. If you live in a place with little sunlight, find vitamin D lamps that help you make up for the lack of Sunlight.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!