Climate Change is a Push for Tyrannical Government Control

“Climate campaigners demand ever-greater government control over energy markets, resources, and infrastructure. Many believe the best thing governments can do with fossil energy is “keep it in the ground.” They claim fossil-fueled civilization is “unsustainable” and headed for a climate catastrophe”-– Paul Ebeling

This yr the Conference of the Parties (COP) Climate Change Conference will be held in Glasgow, Scotland from 31 October to 12 November and will be co-hosted by Italy and the UK. And I have learned that Mr. Biden is hosting Mr. Hussein Obama, Hummm!

Diesel fuel Vs used Cooking oil!

Another yr, another world climate conference, where world leaders fly their private jets to get together and pat each other on the back.

Remember in Y 2019 when John Kerry was mocked for taking a private jet to accept a climate change leadership award in Iceland. He defended the private jet as a necessary part of the job.

“If you offset your carbon, it’s the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle,” Mr. Kerry claimed.

“I negotiated the Paris Accords for the United States. I’ve been involved in this fight for years. I negotiated with President Xi to bring President Xi to the table so we could get Paris,” he added. Meaning, do not question me; I’m a very important man.“

As it turns out, the meeting are not about climate change according to former United Nations climate official Ottmar Edenhofer.

“One has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. This has almost nothing to do with the environmental policy anymore, with problems such as deforestation or the ozone hole,” said Mr. Edenhofer, who co-chaired the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change working group on Mitigation of Climate Change from Ys 2008 to 2015.

The Big Q: What it all about if not the environment?

The Big A: The redistribution de facto the world’s wealth by climate policy.

And embedded in the $3.5-T Biden spending plan referred to as “human infrastructure” now pending in the Senate is a building-block of the green new deal, according to Senator Ed Markey (D-Mass)

“Without question, the green new deal is in the DNA of this green-budget resolution,” Senator Markey, chair of the Senate Climate Change Task Force said in August. “All of the things that are in, we talked about in the green new deal.”

Senator Markey is a big fan of the green new deal, a socialist’s wish-list that was the brainchild of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)

In the “green” side of the bill is $30-B for “tree equity” to plant saplings; on the social side is $25-M for “anti-discrimination and bias training“; on the financial side is nearly $79-B to beef up the IRS’s enforcement efforts.

We are living with what Democrats want, that includes:

higher gasoline prices

open borders

massive spending

people dependent on government.

“The greatest tyrannies are always perpetuated in the name of the noblest causes.”— Thomas Paine

The “noble cause” in this case is addressing a VirusCasedemic, giving Democrats the excuse and opportunity they needed.

“The Dems like to describe a world where rivers flow with melted chocolate, trees sprout candy canes, and unicorns pass rainbows out their rear ends” –Michael Dorstewitz

But what would result is a society where liberty is non-existent, essential services like healthcare is rationed, and everyone is equal only in their poverty and misery, everyone, that is, except for the politicians the class that does not produce a thing of value.

We need to trade today’s times in for a little sanity, a little boredom, and the opportunity once again to make our own way through life without government interference.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!