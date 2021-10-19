Foods and Spices to Keep You Cool

#foods #spices #cool

“Let’s learn about foods and spices that will help you beat the heat” — Paul Ebeling

Watermelon is a delicious and refreshing treat on a hot day and you will get all the watermelon’s 10 health benefits as well. Watermelon is made up of 90% water, helping you keep hydrated and that reduces body heat to a great extent.

Coconut Water: A great way to keep hydrated and reduce body heat is with a glass of coconut water. Coconut water naturally balances out the electrolytes.

Coconut Water in a glass bottle is the way to go. Real Coconut Water is a refreshing and natural beverage that is pure water and no pulp. It is extracted from sweet Thai coconuts and does not contain concentrate. With no trans fat and cholesterol, it is a healthy drink suitable for everyone.

Cucumber: juicy cucumbers are a very cool addition to salads. This perfect veggie keeps your body hydrated, strong, and happy. It has a very high water content which helps fight the heat, both inside and out. Eating cucumber will also help with heartburn. If you apply cucumber to sunburned skin, you will get instant relief.

Mint tea is a traditional tea in many desert countries. That says something about it being cooling since the temperature in those countries is usually very warm. Mint is cool, refreshing, and energizing.

Oranges, grapefruit, lemons, and limes, are among the most cooling fruits. They are naturally juicy which makes them very hydrating. Citrus fruits are also high in vitamin C. Vitamin C helps lower our body heat.

Radish have very high water content and are full of vitamin C, an antioxidant that lowers body heat. Radishes are naturally cooling; their pungent flavor is regarded in eastern medicine as the ability to decrease excess heat in the body.

Coriander: Ayurvedic medicine considers coriander 1 of the most cooling spices. Make a tea with coriander and drink it to lower body heat and helps quench thirst.

Fennel Seeds are a cooling spice for the body and they have a combination of nutrients that make them a powerful antioxidant. Soak fennel seeds in water overnight, strain, and drink the water the next day to lower your body heat.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively