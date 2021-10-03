Beetroot Juice for Brain Health

#beets #beeetroot #juice #health #brain

“Beetroot juice increases blood flow and oxygen to brain”— Paul Ebeling

Researchers have shown that after drinking beetroot juice, older adults had increased blood flow to the white matter of the frontal lobes, the areas of the brain commonly associated with degeneration that leads to dementia and other cognitive conditions.

High concentrations of nitrates are found in beetroot. When high-nitrate foods are consumed, nitrate is turned into nitrite by the good bacteria in the mouth. Research has found that nitrites can assist with the opening up of the blood vessels, thus increasing blood flow and oxygen to areas which are lacking oxygen. Think anti-aging.

Beetroot and nitric oxide

The beetroot juice’s nitrate content is the reason for its blood pressure reducing effects. The nitrate in beetroot juice increases the nitric oxide levels in the blood. There is about 0.2g of dietary nitrate in the beetroot juice, levels equivalent to approximately 2 beets. The nitrate is 1st converted in the body to nitrite and then in the blood to nitric oxide, which is a gas that helps to widen the blood vessels and assist with the blood flow.

Beetroot juice recipe

1 beetroot, 1 apple, 4 carrots, 1 teaspoon grated ginger. Extract juice from all ingredients with a juice extractor and chill or drink immediately.

Eat healthy, Be healthy Live lively