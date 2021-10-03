The 1970’s Prophesy of a Coming ‘Ice Age’ is Not a Threat

#EV #energy #Gore #CrudeOil #NatGas

“Fact: There is almost no public ardor for EVs“– Paul Ebeling

Many of you are too young to remember, but in Y 1975 our government pushed “the coming ice age” it was a myth then and a joke now.

The catchphrase “Save-the-Planet” evolved over the past 50yrs into a sacred chant of “Stop-The-Climate-from-Changing.”

The dire predictions in the 1970s of a coming ice age have since morphed into the frightening peril of global warming. In turn, it was mystically transformed into 1 of the imminent, existential threat of fossil fuel emissions ending the world as we know it.

By eliminating the use of Crude Oil & Nat Gas for energy and making modern-day products, the prophets of our age say that, instead, humankind can turn to nature to control the temperature changes of the world.

We know this because the former out of work VP Al Gore, and other ‘notable’ proponents of carbon credit exchanges and environmental, ESG (social and governance) indexes, told us it was true. Their message is that humans cannot survive unless we achieve net-Zero carbon emissions.

Computer model-generated climate predictions have now become “irrefutable scientific proof.” Anyone with the temerity to say that not 1 of these computer-generated models have accurately predicted weather events runs the risk of being labeled a “climate denier.” It is all Noise, tune out the Noise!

For the climate change True Believers, Nietzsche was right: “God” is dead. Al Gore has taken God’s place.

A beginning commitment by the Faithful to net-Zero emissions requires battery-powered vehicles to replace all of the 1’s using fossil fuels.

Governments, tax-exempt philanthropies run by globalists, and Wall Street spent billions upon billions of dollars incentivizing or coercing both buyers and auto manufacturers of cars to transition from gasoline and diesel-fueled engines to battery-operated ones.

But, no matter how much climate change propaganda inundates the public, there is comparatively little consumer enthusiasm for EVs (electric vehicles).

Even among the most prominent and vocal proponents of EVs, it is tough to think of 1 who actually motors around Town & Country an electric vehicle.

No 1 in Mr. Biden’s struggling administration, his Cabinet, in Congress, or, effectively speaking, no one else in government uses or owns an electric vehicle.

The same appears true among the Hollywoodites or the self-anointed green environmental experts.

It fair to say then that the attitude among the stop-the-climate-change elites is that going green is for ‘You, but not for Me’.

Over this past Labor Day holiday weekend in the United States, many families and others went on a holiday road trip. Among the comparatively tiny number of battery-powered cars, very few owners took them on a highway excursion, and an EV is a rare sight on the road.

EV battery charging infrastructure in or around major urban centers is scares. Out on the highways in flyover America, it is effectively non-existent.

“Even if the federal government committed to pony-up the billions of dollars to build out the necessary infrastructure today, it would still take a decade or two, at the very least”–Denis Kleinfeld, Mr. Kleinfield a strategic tax and wealth protection lawyer, widely published author and creative teacher



The Big Q: Who will pay the billions, or trillions, of dollars to tear out the existing infrastructure of gas stations, pipelines, truck, rail, and marine transportation, and compensate the hundreds of thousands of displaced?

The Big A: Everything that goes into building a national electric vehicle system depends on reliable sources of electricity and connections, raw materials, equipment, management and environmental permissions.

All of the above are already impacted by significant and volatile price gyrations, delays in supply lines, a surge in transportation costs, escalating regulatory Red-tape, and, seemingly, unsurmountable geopolitical financial and trade problems that border on war.

Then there is the problem of profit. Nobody has figured out how to make a profit from manufacturing electric cars or from operating battery charging stations.

The cars already produced by the existing automobile industry, with its well-established reliable support networks, work fine for the mass public in the USA and around the world.

For private capital investors, the risk of total loss from investing in the green dream of electric vehicles is beyond high and the possibility of any financial return is lower low.

For now and far into the foreseeable future, our modern world runs on Crude Oil, which is something upon which motorists and investors can depend.

