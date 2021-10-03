The COVID Plandemic

#COVID #Fauci #plandemic

“In 2002, Ralph Baric, PhD. and colleagues at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, filed a patent on recombinant coronavirus, and within a year, we got the world’s first SARS outbreak”–Paul Ebeling

FACTS:

In the early 2000s, David Martin, PhD., founder of M-CAM International, started finding large numbers of patents that violate biological and chemical weapons laws

In Y 1999, Dr. Anthony Fauci funded research to create “an infectious replication-defective recombinant coronavirus.” In 2002, Ralph Baric, PhD. and colleagues at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, filed a patent on recombinant coronavirus, and within a year, we got the world’s first SARS outbreak

Since Y 1999, at least 4,000 patents involving coronavirus have been filed, including patents detailing Key features of the so-called “novel” SARS-CoV-2 virus

The Y 2001 anthrax attack, which came out of medical and defense research, led to the passage of the PREP Act, which removed liability for manufacturers of emergency medical countermeasures

The funds for entitlement programs and pensions will dry up by Y 2028, at which point the drug industry will go bankrupt as well. With a growing population that is ill from the COVID vaccinations and boosters, we need to prepare new systems to care for each other

For the skinny on Dr. Fauci read Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s book “The Real Tony Fauci,” which details how his promotion of AZT during the 1980s ended up killing hundreds of thousands of people. And the pattern we see with coronavirus is a repeat of previous bad behavior.

There are serious consequences for bad behavior.

