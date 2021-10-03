Rolls-Royce Boat Tail from Villa d’Este

#RollsRoyce #BoatTail #VilladEste

Here it is, the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, the most expensive new vehicle ever made. In this modern era of automotive homogeneity, the Boat Tail is about as coachbuilt as you can get, as it was a clean-sheet design from the chassis up, for only 3 clients.

Each of those clients also had their car uniquely customized, so no two Boat Tails are exactly alike.

The design team at Rolls that designed the Boat Tail did an super job, making it look super special and expensive and somehow subtle and sophisticated. That’s a difficult balance to strike, Rolls did it.

Slim headlights, upright grille, sweeping rear end and stunning blue paint make it look like nothing else on the road. It looks very different to even Rolls’ other cars.

The interior is also fabulous, with a paint-matching blue interior and gorgeously trimmed wood throughout the entire cabin.

It even has a wood rear deck, like a yacht’s, as the Boat Tail was inspired by J-Class yachts, which unfolds to feature a dining set and a champagne set. There is a parasol that pops out from the back.

The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is a cars that is hard to not love. Even the most cynical of enthusiasts, who would typically hate the utter absurdity of something as superfluous as the Boat Tail, have a hard time dismissing it.

It is opulent, totally over the top, and so expensive you need to be in a Crypto business mogul to buy it. Is the closest thing to a truly coachbuilt car you can find today.

The Big Q: How can you not love that?

The Big A: Here is the gallery, decide for yourself.

Needless to say, it is the Star of the Show at the 2021 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

Have a lovely Sunday, Keep the Faith!