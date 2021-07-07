An Unhealthy Diet is Life-Threatening

#diet #food #unhealthy

“The typical American diet is too high in calories, saturated fat, sodium, and added sugars, and does not have enough fruits, vegetables, whole grains, calcium, and fiber. Such that contributes to some of the leading causes of death and increases the risk of lots of fatal diseases“– Paul Ebeling

The risks associated with poor eating habits have long been known, and yet a new study revealed just how detrimental the dangers of a poor diet can actually be to our long-term health.

In a recent study published in The Lancet found that 1 in 5 deaths can be attributed to unhealthy eating habits. This tallies up to 11-M deaths per year around the globe.

The number alone is enough to make a person reconsider his/her current food consumption habits, and the figure is especially astounding since it exceeds the number of annual deaths associated with tobacco and high blood pressure.

Findings are based on research conducted over 27 yrs throughout 195 countries beginning in Y 1990. During that frame, researchers tracked consumption trends of 15 dietary elements in order to identify a correlation between mortality and the intake of red meat, sodium, sugar-sweetened beverages, processed meat and trans fatty acids.

And unhealthy diets were to blame for an estimated 11-M deaths in Y 2017, and those individuals who consumed a diet high in sodium and low in both fruits and whole grains were at risk for increased mortality. Of that 11-M, 10-M deaths were attributed to heart disease, 913,000 deaths came a result from obesity-related cancers, and nearly 339,000 deaths were associated with type-2 diabetes.

“This study affirms what many have thought of several years—that poor diet is responsible for more deaths than any other risk factor in the world,” said Dr. Christopher Murray, an author of the study.

Of the countries that were studied, it was found that the US ranked 43 out of 195 for diet-related deaths, with Israel possessing the lowest mortality rate. Uzbekistan, on the other hand, had the highest number of diet-related deaths.

The study warns against the dangers of consuming red meat, sugar-laden drinks and sodium. But it important to note that the issue does not involve consuming too many unhealthy foods. Instead, it is problematic when a diet does not include enough healthy foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and seeds.

Rather than focus on avoiding unhealthy foods altogether, researchers suggest shifting our approach to food to call for the consumption of healthier alternatives overall.

So, eat healthy Real Organic foods often for prolonged good health.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively