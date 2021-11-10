Vitamin D to Minimize Risk of Infections

#vitaminD #COVID #immune #infection #fear #control

“The Truth About COVID-19” exposes the hidden agenda behind the pandemic, showing the countermeasures have nothing to do with public health and everything to do with ushering in a new social and economic system based on totalitarian, technocracy-led control. So, it’s not misinformation they fear. It’s the truth they want to prevent from spreading’— Paul Ebeling

Vitamin D optimization is likely the easiest, least expensive and most fundamental beneficial strategy that anyone can do to minimize their risk of COVID-19 and other infections

Recently a scientific review was published in the journal Nutrients, co-written with William Grant, PhD., and Dr. Carol Wagner. Their paper is the 2nd-most downloaded study from this journal in the past 12 months. It is also #2 in citations for articles in the past 12 months, and #4 for views

The study with the most downloads in the past year and the all-time highest number of views is another vitamin D paper, which found vitamin D supplementation reduced the risk of influenza and COVID-19 infections and deaths

A third vitamin D paper garnered the #1 spot for most-cited study in the past 12 months. This study found vitamin D supplementation improved survival in frail elderly hospitalized with COVID-19

To improve our immune function and lower our risk of viral infections, we will want to maintain a vitamin D level between 60 ng/mL and 80 ng/mL (150 nmol/L and 200 nmol/L). Vitamin D optimization is particularly important for dark-skinned individuals, as the darker your skin, the more Sun exposure you need to raise your vitamin D level, as well as the elderly

This paper, “Evidence Regarding Vitamin D and Risk of COVID-19 and Its Severity” — which you can download and read for free. Again it is the 2nd most downloaded study from this journal in the past 12 months.

Do not let fear overcome your life!

Have a healthy, prosperous day, Keep the Faith!