Vegan Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Truth is I’m not exactly a huge fan of cauliflower.
Sure cauliflower is super versatile, you can make cauliflower rice, pizza crust etc but it’s just soo much work.
I find that this recipe soo easy, less messy and definitely can be a replacement for chicken wings too when you’re trying to eat healthier.
The sauce gives a tangy-ness to it and the flavors are amazing.
You can have it as a starter or a whole dish on its own!
Give it a try & let me know! 😋🥗🔥🔥🔥
|Principle
|Nutrient Value
|% of RDA
|Energy
|25 Kcal
|1%
|Carbohydrates
|4.97 g
|4%
|Protein
|1.92 g
|4%
|Total Fat
|0.28 g
|1%
|Cholesterol
|0 mg
|0%
|Dietary Fiber
|2.0 g
|5%
|Vitamins
|Folates
|57 µg
|14%
|Niacin
|0.507 mg
|3%
|Pantothenic acid
|0.667 mg
|13%
|Pyridoxine
|0.184 mg
|14%
|Riboflavin
|0.060 mg
|4.5%
|Thiamin
|0.050 mg
|4%
|Vitamin A
|0 IU
|0%
|Vitamin C
|48.2 mg
|80%
|Vitamin E
|0.08 mg
|0.5%
|Vitamin K
|15.5 µg
|13%
|Electrolytes
|Sodium
|30 mg
|2%
|Potassium
|299 mg
|6%
|Minerals
|Calcium
|22 mg
|2%
|Copper
|0.039 mg
|4.5%
|Iron
|0.42 mg
|5%
|Magnesium
|15 mg
|3.5%
|Manganese
|0.155 mg
|7%
|Zinc
|0.27 mg
|2.5%
|Phyto-nutrients
|Carotene-ß
|0 µg
|—
|Lutein-zeaxanthin
|1 µg
|—
(Source: USDA National Nutrient data base)
#vegan #veganthailand #cauliflowerrecipes #cauliflowerwings #cauliflower #buffalowings #buffalo