Vegan Buffalo Cauliflower Bites



Truth is I’m not exactly a huge fan of cauliflower.

Sure cauliflower is super versatile, you can make cauliflower rice, pizza crust etc but it’s just soo much work.

I find that this recipe soo easy, less messy and definitely can be a replacement for chicken wings too when you’re trying to eat healthier.

The sauce gives a tangy-ness to it and the flavors are amazing.

You can have it as a starter or a whole dish on its own!

Give it a try & let me know! 😋🥗🔥🔥🔥

Principle Nutrient Value % of RDA Energy 25 Kcal 1% Carbohydrates 4.97 g 4% Protein 1.92 g 4% Total Fat 0.28 g 1% Cholesterol 0 mg 0% Dietary Fiber 2.0 g 5% Vitamins Folates 57 µg 14% Niacin 0.507 mg 3% Pantothenic acid 0.667 mg 13% Pyridoxine 0.184 mg 14% Riboflavin 0.060 mg 4.5% Thiamin 0.050 mg 4% Vitamin A 0 IU 0% Vitamin C 48.2 mg 80% Vitamin E 0.08 mg 0.5% Vitamin K 15.5 µg 13% Electrolytes Sodium 30 mg 2% Potassium 299 mg 6% Minerals Calcium 22 mg 2% Copper 0.039 mg 4.5% Iron 0.42 mg 5% Magnesium 15 mg 3.5% Manganese 0.155 mg 7% Zinc 0.27 mg 2.5% Phyto-nutrients Carotene-ß 0 µg — Lutein-zeaxanthin 1 µg — Cauliflower nutrition profile per 100 g, raw.

