Vegan Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

By Coach Bee

Truth is I’m not exactly a huge fan of cauliflower.

Sure cauliflower is super versatile, you can make cauliflower rice, pizza crust etc but it’s just soo much work.

I find that this recipe soo easy, less messy and definitely can be a replacement for chicken wings too when you’re trying to eat healthier.

The sauce gives a tangy-ness to it and the flavors are amazing.

You can have it as a starter or a whole dish on its own!

Give it a try & let me know! 😋🥗🔥🔥🔥

PrincipleNutrient Value% of RDA
Energy25 Kcal1%
Carbohydrates4.97 g4%
Protein1.92 g4%
Total Fat0.28 g1%
Cholesterol0 mg0%
Dietary Fiber2.0 g5%
Vitamins
Folates57 µg14%
Niacin0.507 mg3%
Pantothenic acid0.667 mg13%
Pyridoxine0.184 mg14%
Riboflavin0.060 mg4.5%
Thiamin0.050 mg4%
Vitamin A0 IU0%
Vitamin C48.2 mg80%
Vitamin E0.08 mg0.5%
Vitamin K15.5 µg13%
Electrolytes
Sodium30 mg2%
Potassium299 mg6%
Minerals
Calcium22 mg2%
Copper0.039 mg4.5%
Iron0.42 mg5%
Magnesium15 mg3.5%
Manganese0.155 mg7%
Zinc0.27 mg2.5%
Phyto-nutrients
Carotene-ß0 µg
Lutein-zeaxanthin1 µg
Cauliflower nutrition profile per 100 g, raw.
(Source: USDA National Nutrient data base)

#vegan #veganthailand #cauliflowerrecipes #cauliflowerwings #cauliflower #buffalowings #buffalo

Coach Beehttps://bernsthehotnerd.com
Coach Bee (Bernice Chen) is a Life Consultant from Singapore residing in Bangkok, Thailand and the favored Personal Trainer/Lifestyle Consultant of many high profile locals. Coach Bee’s specialties include Fitness, Yoga, Strength, Nutrition, Design and Motivation. Coach Bee creates bespoke agendas and environments for clients (Corporate/Individual) aimed at creating a better mind, body and soul. Coach Bee has also been competing in a bodybuilding sub-division, Bikini Physique Shows since 2019 and has used her knowledge and experience to inspire her clients off the stage. Health and fitness is all about balance, and harmony is her specialty.

