#Caribbean

Hidden lagoons, staggering mountains, European-inspired architecture: The Caribbean’s 7,000-plus islands offer so much more than just gorgeous beaches.

And while many islands were battered by the Y 2017 hurricanes the region is a favorite places to visit in the world.

Take a tour of some of the most beautiful places in the Caribbean.

Terre-de-Haut, Guadeloupe

It is easy to see why Guadeloupe has long been a favorite vacation spot among French tourists—particularly the small cluster of islands known as Îles des Saintes. Terre-de-Haut is the largest of the islands, and is almost like a miniature Rio de Janeiro, with incredible beaches and mountains tucked into its two square miles. Make sure to check out the reefs rich with marine life off of Pain de Sucre, and climb up the 170-foot Sugar Loaf Hill for a once-in-a-lifetime photograph.

Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos

Far and away one of the best places for a quick escape, Turks and Caicos checks almost every box, from private island spa retreats to miles of empty beaches and crystal-clear water. The island of Providenciales in particular has some of the world’s loveliest white sand beaches, namely 12-mile Grace Bay on the north shore.

Gustavia, St. Barts

While any mention of St. Barts tends to conjure up images of Rolexes and Caviar, the tony territory has enough natural beauty and scenic views to give any 5-Star hotel a run for its money. One of the best ways to explore the island is to start your day with a morning walk around the capital, Gustavia, a collection of old, red-roofed buildings clad in volcanic stone. Soak in the views before stopping into one of the town’s great restaurants or fish markets.

Shirley Heights, Antigua

Antigua mixes tropical beauty with British history, with the candy-colored colonial buildings and much-touted 365 beaches to chose from. Overlooking the English Harbour, which fills with boats during the island’s annual yacht regatta, Shirley Heights should be on your itinerary: Soaking in the views of that curved coastline is a truly unforgettable experience.

Old San Juan, Puerto Rico

More than a yr after Hurricane Maria made landfall, Puerto Rico has not only recovered, it has been reborn. You can find world-class beaches all over the island, but PR is perfect for architecture lovers as well: Old San Juan remains one of the best-preserved examples of Spanish Colonial architecture in the Caribbean, with brightly painted buildings and cobblestone streets.

Caribbean people are known for their friendly and accommodating ways, which makes for a peaceful and all-embracing experience.

Some of the scenery in the Caribbean is so unbelievable, that you will wonder how it is possible that you missed out for so long!

Enjoy your travels, the chaos is almost over, Keep the Faith!