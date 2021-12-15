11.6 C
New York
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
spot_img
Home2022
2022CryptoStocks

US Stocks Rally Hard on Fed’s Dovish ‘Surprise’

By Paul Ebeling

#Fed #FOMC #dovish #stocks #crypto #rally

$DIA $SPY $QQQ $RUT $VXX $KNIGHTSUSD $BTCUSD $ETHUSD

An hr before the close Wednesday, the DJIA was up 0.2%, the NAS Comp rose 0.4% after erasing losses of over 0.7%, the S&P 500 gained 0.4%, and the Russell 2000 reversed its earlier losses to a 0.1% gainer. Data showed volume was lower on the NAS and on the NYSE Vs the same time Tuesday.

Then the Doves began to fly and stocks rose across the board after the Fed announced that it will speed up its exit from the extraordinary policies it adopted early in the VirusCasedemic. Asset purchases will now decrease by $30 billion per month and could come to an end in Y 2022.

This was a dovish surprise divergence from the Fed’s hawkish plans as of 3 September when it announced it would gradually taper asset purchases from the $120-B monthly pace.

With that within about 30 mins investor bought the market hard and the major indexes headed due North beginning the 2-H December rally I predicted in my Commentary column on 13 December.

On the close Wednesday

DJIA +383.38 at 35927.56, NAS Comp +327.94 at 15565.57, S&P 500 +75.75 at 4709.84

The S&P 500 rallied 1.6%, the DJIA (+1.1%), NAS Comp (+2.2%), and Russell 2000 (+1.7%) also closed sharply higher.

  • S&P 500 +25.4% YTD
  • NAS Comp +20.8% YTD
  • DJIA +17.4% YTD
  • Russell 2000 +11.2% YTD

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleNorth America is Home to the World’s Super Spenders
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com