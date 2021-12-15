9.1 C
New York
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
spot_img
HomeLifestyleArt
LifestyleArtLiving

North America is Home to the World’s Super Spenders

By Paul Ebeling

#crypto #wealth #luxury #spending #US #Canada

$KNIGHTSUSD $HESEY $LVMUY $PPRUY

Luxury investors see new pockets of growth in the the US“–Paul Ebeling

Part of the outperformance of luxury stocks such as Hermes International this yr is due to the strength of US demand for ultra luxury leather goods, jewelry and clothing. It is not all about post VirusCasedemic pent-up demand though.

There has be a huge a surge in asset values, from stocks to real estate and contemporary art, and more importantly, there is a significant impact from cryptocurrency wealth that could benefit luxury-goods makers.

The US continues to surprise and the resilience of momentum may help mitigate China’s volatility.

US buyers of luxury today are younger and more affluent than in the past, local “super spenders” account for $20-B of the total, which is more than 2X that from Europe, though well below China.

A prominent name set to profit is Louis Vuitton owner LVMH is a structural post-pandemic winner with strong exposure to North America Vs China. Gucci owner Kering SA also is among luxury players that stands to benefit.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleSurround Yourself with Positivity
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com