Surround Yourself with Positivity

By Paul Ebeling

Happy, successful people surround themselves with positivity”— Paul Ebeling

Research shows that surrounding ourselves with positive people and positive environments increases your own happiness. 

Having people around you who reflect the emotions you want to feel helps us to keep our mental efforts focused on our own happiness.

The same holds true for our environment, the less stressful and negative our surroundings are, the easier it is to be happy, positive and successful.

The Big Q: What to do? 

The Big As: Think about all the sources of negativity in your life. Is it something you can control? If so, find ways to change it.

Have a happy, prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

