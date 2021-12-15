Surround Yourself with Positivity

#successful #happy #positive #people

“Happy, successful people surround themselves with positivity”— Paul Ebeling

Research shows that surrounding ourselves with positive people and positive environments increases your own happiness.

Having people around you who reflect the emotions you want to feel helps us to keep our mental efforts focused on our own happiness.

The same holds true for our environment, the less stressful and negative our surroundings are, the easier it is to be happy, positive and successful.

The Big Q: What to do?

The Big As: Think about all the sources of negativity in your life. Is it something you can control? If so, find ways to change it.

Have a happy, prosperous day, Keep the Faith!