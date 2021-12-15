The Fearmongers Christmas Present: Omicron

#virus #omicron #COVID #vaccine #fear #Democrats #globalists #Christmas

“We need to know when and how we will switch from ‘COVID mode’ back to ‘normal life.’ With so many panic-mongers resisting the change, it will not happen without a fight.”— Paul Ebeling

Just in time for the most joyous times of yr, when families and friends gather and celebrate, the globalists working on their covert takeover roll out yet another SARS-CoV-2 variant. But the panic around Omicron does not make sense.

Despite its name, the Omicron variant appears to be all hype and no real threat. Primary symptoms of infection with this SARS-CoV-2 strain is a couple of days of fatigue, headache, body aches, scratchy throat and intermittent cough

South Africa reports that no patients so far have required oxygen or even hospitalization for their symptoms. All have been very mild. The 1st 4 cases in Botswana were all fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Africa’s low vaccination rate is irrationally being blamed for the emergence of Omicron, even though the continent has extremely low levels of spread compared to the US, Canada and Europe

A plane with 600 passengers was diverted for testing when the news about Omicron broke; 10% of the passengers were found to have COVID, 13 of the 61 positive passengers had Omicron, while the rest had Delta or some previous strain. So, vaccine passports are not preventing spread. Fully “vaccinated” people are just as likely to carry and transmit the virus as the unvaccinated

Australia, a test ground for this totalitarian takeover, is quietly trying to pass legislation to expand its digital identity system

We Need to Reclaim Our Lives From the Panic-Mongers

The purpose of the COVID countermeasures is quite clear. It has nothing to do with protecting us from a deadly virus. The pandemic is an excuse used to implement a series of sweeping societal changes that will bring us into a dystopian anti-human civilization from which we will not be able to extricate ourselves.

Our only hope is to reject any and all proposals that add, in any way, to the control structure being erected, because we are the 1s building what will become our prison.

The plan is clear enough for most rational people to understand, and once grasped, we must act. We are building our prison when we go along with plans that strengthen or expand surveillance, data collection, data sharing and integration.

We must reject all of these arguments and focus on the end goal, which is to stop the march of tyranny and reassert our God-given rights and liberties, as we are in an all-or-nothing situation.

There is no middle ground anymore!

Have a healthy, prosperous day, Keep the Faith!