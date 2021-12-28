The Correct Way to Eat

#eat #eating #food

“This may seem complicated when you first look at it but is very simple and anyone can follow” — Paul Ebeling

The Big Q: Feel hungrier?

The Big A: Eat more frequently, eat properly combined consistently and you will not gain weight.

The Principles of Food Combining: based on how our digestive system works, as follows:

1. Protein foods require a highly acidic environment for digestion which begins in the stomach with hydrochloric acid.

2. Carbohydrates(starches, fruit and sugars) and fats require an alkaline environment for digestion which begins in the mouth with the enzyme ptyalin.

3. When starches and proteins are combined; digestion is compromised for both foods this leads to indigestion, gas, bloating and poor assimilation of nutrients.

4. Eat fruits alone; do not combine with starches or proteins, which take 3 to 6 hours to digest. Fruit take 1 1/2 -2 hrs to be digested. While fruit is waiting for the other food to digest it expands like yeast resulting in a gassy, acidic stomach. Only combine fruits with other fruits.

5. Fats tend to mix poorly with fruits and proteins, fairly well with complex starches, and good with non-starchy vegetables. Examples: fruit and cream = poor, olive oil and potatoes = fair, avocado and lettuce = good

Eat healthy, Be Healthy, Live lively