Sleep: Most People Need 7 to 8 Hours

#sleep

Sleep is 1 of the most important things for our bodies and our brains. Our bodies use sleep time to restore itself and integrate all of the new information that it learned.

Lack of sleep has been shown to produce impairments equivalent to those of alcohol intoxication, and can lead to various problems including: irritability, slower processing speed, poor decision making, low cognitive performance, increased risk of depression, obesity, and cardiovascular problems.

Most people need about 7 to 8 hrs of sleep, but some people only need 6, and others cannot perform well if they do not get 10.

Try to get in bed an hr early and meditate, listen to relaxing music, or read. This time should be for relaxing, so turn your phone on airplane mode and put it on the other side of the room.

A good nights sleep will to help you become a morning person!

Have a healthy, prosperous day, Keep the Faith!