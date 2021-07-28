Ferrari, Leclerc and Richard Mille are Passionate About Racing

#Ferrari

“In the past 70 yrs, 1 team has clinched more F1 world championships than any other in the series. Success on the race track has elevated Ferrari into 1 of the most recognizable brands in the world renown for speed, luxury and excellence“–Paul Ebeling

More than any other, the Maranello out is also the most popular thanks to support from its loyal tifosi who passionately cheer the famous scarlet-colored cars from the stands.

Since it was founded by Enzo Ferrari in Y 1947, the Italian marque has led the field in precision engineering, technological innovation and above all, a passion for racing. Across seven decades, some of the world’s great champions have had the honor of racing for The Scuderia, inspiring generations of fans with on-track performances noted for their bravery and speed.

This year marks an exciting new partnership for 2 brands that are not only named after their founders, but who equally strive for excellence in their respective fields.

In Y 2021 the luxury Swiss watchmaker Richard Mille inked a 5-yr partnership with Ferrari. It is a perfect tie-up, as in addition to their shared passion for pioneering technology, both are recognized as being true works of art.

Founded in Y 2001, Richard Mille has established itself as 1 of the pre-eminent players in the luxury watchmaking industry. With its desire to mirror the techniques and use of materials found in the high-octane sport of F1, the tie-up between Richard Mille and Ferrari is the perfect embodiment of the spirit and style of the automotive and racing worlds.

The new partnership encompasses Ferrari’s GT Challenge Series, the World Endurance Championship, Esports and the Ferrari Drver Academy.

Ferrari F1 race winner Charles Leclerc has been a 12 yr brand partner for Richard Mille.

“Since his early days in karting, I have closely followed Charles’ progress. Noted for his times, and his speedy qualifiers, the driver attracted my attention and enthusiasm, immediately convincing the brand to support his budding talent”– Richard Mille

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish, a Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reported strong earnings for Q-3 on 3 November and did the same for Q-4 and F-Y 2020 as reported on 2 February.

Ferrari closed Wednesday at 212.24 within its 52 wk range of 127.73 – 233.66 in NY. It’s all time high in NY was marked at 233.66 intraday on 29 December.

Key technical indicators are Bullish mid to long term. The candlestick pattern indicates the confirmation of the break out at 196.01 on 3 November and confirmed.

The Key support is at 208.88 and the resistance is light through 220.77. The 22 July Hammer candlestick augurs a return to the Very Bullish trend. And all of our Key technical indicators have turned Very Bullish across the board.

Note: At the beginning of Y 2020 I called RACE at 230 by year’s end, the stock was trading at 165.22 on 1 January 2020, on 29 December 2020 it marked 233.66 intraday, its all time high

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, and Buys at Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

UBS is now calling the stock at 365. I have not seen any other Street downgrades.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, BAML raised its call to 270 long term.

I have raised my long term target to 375, a Strong Bull call, the strongest on the Street and am holding the mark during this recent profit taking, and seeing RACE as a buying opportunity.

Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price at 231.99.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised downgraded from Buy to Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I am calling it 375 long term, the Top on the Street, and adjusting it to 250/share short term.

A number of large investors have recently bought shares of RACE, and there have been very few instances of insider selling over the past yr that we have seen. And Ferrari continues to buy back its stock in here.

The stock is considered defensive in the sector.

