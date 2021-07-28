Portfolio Builder for Conservative Investors

#investors#conservative#portfolio

$VZ

Verizon: Shares of this Top telecommunications company offer tremendous value at current marks.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is 1 of the largest US telecom companies. It provides wireless and wireline service to retail, enterprise and wholesale customers.

The company’s wireless network serves approximately 120-M mobile connections with 115-M postpaid subscribers. Verizon’s wireline business has undergone a period of secular decline due to wireless substitution and cable competition.

Verizon acquired AOL and Yahoo to create the Oath digital content platform, which the company recently sold at a sizable loss to Apollo Global Management for $5-B. The sale allows Verizon to offload properties from the former internet empires, though it will keep a 10% stake in the company and it will be rebranded to just Yahoo.

Verizon also provides converged communications, information and entertainment services over America’s most advanced fiber-optic network, and it delivers integrated business solutions to customers worldwide.

Investors receive a 4.50% dividend. LTN lifted the price target to 74 from 64. The consensus target is at 60.51, and Verizon Communications stock ended Tuesday’s trading session at 56.20/share.



With yields remaining at generational lows, and the prospect of them going meaningfully higher in the near term seemingly off the table.

it makes sense for growth and income investors to consider this Top stocks, it is not crowded and as overbought as most of the market is now.

