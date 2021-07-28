20.5 C
Heffx Insights

Sitting on a Cash Pile 15.0? Technology Solutions for Small Businesses

By Paul Ebeling

#cash#bullish#buy

$MSP

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) broke out on 14 May at 25.41 tested and bounced on 27 July, confirming our Cash Pile Buy rating with a 1 yr price target of 34.56/share.

The Street’s consensus target is at 31.56.

Our overall technical long term out look is Bullish in here, the stock is very oversold.

Key support is at 25.88 and Key resistance is at 27.10.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and Internationally.

Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

The company’s networking Products comprise access points, switches, edge routers, and managed power devices.

Datto’s business management products consist of Autotask Professional Services Automation, an IT business management product; and remote monitoring and management.

The company was formerly known as Merritt Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Datto Holding Corp. in January 2020.

Datto Holding Corp. was founded in Y 2007 and is HQ’d in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

