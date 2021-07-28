Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

AbbVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ABBV): Truist Securities resumed coverage of the pharmaceutical giant’s stock with a Buy rating and a 118 price target. The consensus target is at 124.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY): Truist Securities resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a 74 price target. The consensus target is at 75.37.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI): The Vertical Research upgrade of the engine maker’s shares to Buy from Hold included a 280 price target. The consensus target is at 292.17.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE): Trust Securities resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a 43 price target. The consensus target is at 43.32.

Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY): The BofA Securities upgrade was from Neutral to Buy with a 41 price target. The consensus target is at 40.17.

