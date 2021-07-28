20.5 C
InvestmentsPaul EbelingStocks

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$ABBV $BMY $CMI $PFE $WY

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday, 28 July, as follows:

AbbVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ABBV): Truist Securities resumed coverage of the pharmaceutical giant’s stock with a Buy rating and a 118 price target. The consensus target is at 124.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY): Truist Securities resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a 74 price target. The consensus target is at 75.37.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI): The Vertical Research upgrade of the engine maker’s shares to Buy from Hold included a 280 price target. The consensus target is at 292.17.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE): Trust Securities resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a 43 price target. The consensus target is at 43.32.

Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY): The BofA Securities upgrade was from Neutral to Buy with a 41 price target. The consensus target is at 40.17.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

