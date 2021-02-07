Positive Thinking Optimizes Health and Well Being

#thoughts #negative #positive #productivity

“Success in business begins with recognizing opportunity, followed by developing a winning plan that leads to good fortune, then managing the wealth”–Paul Ebeling

Replacing negative thoughts with positive ones can drive up productivity and increase creativity and energy levels by 33%.

In a paper published by Barbara Fredrickson about the insight of positive thinking and the effects it has on your skills, she notes that positive optimizes one’s overall health and wellbeing.

It is also proven that positive thinking can reduce negative self-thoughts. This then, can lead to a reduction in the chance of depression.

So, substitute any negative words for positive when speaking and direct your thoughts positively. Believe that you will succeed, and smile when talking to others.

Over time your mindset will improve, dramatically.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!