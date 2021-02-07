The Healing Senior Pets with Acupuncture

#pets #dogs #cats #healing #acupuncture

You and your pets have healing potential and the ability to achieve optimal wellness through acupuncture.

“The body is just this beautiful untapped resource that we are all gifted,” Dr. Kaitlin Iulo said. “And if you tap into it, it’s a beautiful thing, and so powerful and has so much to offer from a healing perspective and from a wholeness and wellness perspective.”

She also wants those of you wondering if there are other options and other strategies you can embrace to help your pet answer is yes: “Those of you who feel like there must be other options or that they can be doing something different for their pet, the answer is yes. There are lots of options out there and just consult the right resources, make sure you find a good partnership in your pet’s health time through a local veterinarian that you know is offering the type of services you’re looking for.

“I want everybody to know that wellness is achievable for yourself and for your pets,” she says.

Dr. Iulo is helping to not only help dogs and cats achieve a higher quality of life, but also paving the way for the next generation of integrative practitioners to continue spreading this gift to the animal world. If you would like to learn more about Dr. Iulo and her mobile holistic veterinary services, you can find her on social media as well as her website, Healingtouchanimalacupuncture.com.

Editors Note: Dr. Kaitlin Iulo, a certified veterinary acupuncturist, was nominated for a Healthy Pets Game Changer Award by Ann J. After discovering acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Veterinary Medicine (TCVM) early on in her career, she started Healing Touch Animal Acupuncture, a mobile, holistic veterinary practice serving clients in Hilton Head, South Carolina and Savannah, Georgia.

