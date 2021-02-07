#COVID19 #fear #truth

“If you follow social media for any length of time, you might feel like going to bed and pulling the covers over your head, don’t, the truth is out there.”– Paul Ebeling

Early on in this medical emergency chaos many doctors around the world started using the anti-malaria drug HCQ (hydroxychloroquine), among them is Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, a practicing physician in Monroe County, NY.

As early as March 2020, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko had a near-100% success rate treating COVID-19 patients with HCQ, azithromycin and zinc sulfate for 5 days

Dr. Zelenko has now treated 3,000 patients with COVID-19 symptoms and just 3 high-risk patients have died

It is safe to stop living in fear

Dr. Zelenko was born in a communist country and is very sensitive to the signs of these authoritarian regimes.

He recounts a story told in the book “The Gulag Archipelago” by Alexander Solzhenitsyn.

Author Solzhenitsyn wrote: Joseph Stalin wanted to dig a canal from Moscow to St. Petersburg. The work, done in the middle of Winter, led to the death of 400,000 prison workers, as they were not given the appropriate clothes or tools. The bodies were thrown into the cement and became a permanent part of the canal.

“No ship ever used the canal because it was too shallow. So, the question was, why was this canal built? And the answer is: So that 400,000 people would die,” Dr. Zelenko says. “I’m not attacking the vaccine. I’m attacking the need for the vaccine. I have not enough information to say it’s good or bad. And I don’t like to guess. But what I can tell you is that I know for a fact that 99.98% of young and healthy people under the age of 45 recover, with no treatment. “I also know for a fact, from my own real-world battle-tested evidence, which has been reproduced now on hundreds of thousands of patients, that if you intervene early, you essentially eliminate hospitalization and death. And, I’ve now treated two waves. I have not seen one patient who’s had COVID-19 in the first wave, get it again … “So, the need for the vaccine doesn’t exist. It’s … been artificially conflated … offering people an artificial false hope solution in order to enslave them to be codependent on government. You know why my approach is so dangerous? Because not only does it treat COVID-19, but it treats anxiety. It tells people that they do not need to worry.“ “My statement to the American people or whoever’s listening is: Return to normal living. You do not need to worry. And by the way, there are nonprescription options that can replace HCQ if the government or doctor are too stupid or vicious to give it to you. You can buy over-the-counter things that will save your own life. So, my point is, return to normal life,” says Dr. Zelenko

The truth is out there. So, do not be scared, be cautious and smart. Use common sense and reengage in life.

