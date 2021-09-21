19.3 C
Physical Energy Boosters

By Paul Ebeling

Healthy meals and snacks help us make it through the day” — Paul Ebeling

Almonds: Look for whole almonds with the skins intact as many of the healthy flavonoids and antioxidants are in the skin. Choose “dry roasted” almonds no preservatives, sugar, or corn syrup added.

Caffeine: Treat yourself to Latte Breve’s during the day and an espresso after 4p.

Dark Chocolate: When choosing chocolate, keep in mind that this is not the milk chocolate bar near the checkout stand of the grocery store. Milk chocolate is more sugar than chocolate. You are looking for chocolate that is 70%+ cacao (cocoa) content to enjoy the benefits outlined here.

Water: HHHO (hydrogenated) water (10ACITY) is strong and does not fight with espresso, dark chocolate and almonds.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

