Have the Best Sex Ever After 50

“As we grow older our bodies and minds undergo lots changes including the way we view and experience sex in our lives” — Paul Ebeling

Early on sex is most often a physical act of passion and lust. Then as we mature, our sex lives usually evolve into something more personal and intimate.

According to AARP, we can enjoy sex even more as we age if willing to explore new avenues to accommodate the changes in our life.

“I know many younger people think that sex ends after the age of 50, not true!” Dr. David Samadi, a noted New York-based urologic oncologist and expert on men’s sexual health. “Sex is still an important and vital component beyond that age that makes life fuller, richer, and more exciting.”

Dr. Samadi says that the root of great sex after 50 anni is good physical health, so that issues, such as arousal and ED (erectile dysfunction), do not dampen sexual activities.

“As a men’s health expert, I strongly recommend that men practice healthy habits daily to keep their sex life active and fun,” Dr. Samadi says. “One suggestion is to break a sweat by embracing regular, consistent exercise. Some suggestions include aerobic activity such as brisk walking, running, and swimming combined with resistance training such as lifting weights. Keeping your body fit and maintaining muscle mass helps improve sexual desire and stamina.”

Men who may already be experiencing ED, should discuss their options with their doctor.

“There will be those times when ED wins,” Dr. Samadi acknowledges, “On those nights, resort to other pleasurable activities such as giving each other massages or other intimate ways of expressing your affection for one another.”

Women may experience painful sex after menopause because of vaginal dryness. According to The North American Menopause Society, between 17% and 45% of postmenopausal women say they find sex painful. Using a good quality lubricant and trying estrogen creams or hormone replacement therapy, under direction of your doctor can help, says AARP.

Dietary changes can also boost the libido. Eating plant-based foods containing phytoestrogen may help women raise their estrogen levels.

Some examples include fruits such as apricots, oranges, strawberries, and peaches. Veggies such as yams, carrots, kale, and celery are also helpful, according to MDVIP.

For men, eating caviar, oysters, avocados, wheat germ, shrimp and lobster can help boost testosterone levels.

Think beyond intercourse.

There are many ways to express sexual intimacy. So, discuss your concerns with your partner, and if necessary, speak with a sex therapist. Some older couples find that their sex lives are actually better as they age because they have more time and privacy, as well as a history of intimacy and trust.

Make the effort, because mature sex life can reap healthy rewards.

“In the field of sex therapy, we no longer regard sex as an act, but rather as an experience,” Judy Kuriansky, a leading psychologist and author of The Complete Idiot’s Guide to a Healthy Relationship tells us. “It’s important to include the buildup and the aftermath as part of the sexuality involved in intimacy. Sex, like any form of exercise, helps build energy and stamina. So, after a brief rest period, use the renewed energy to get creative with your partner.”

