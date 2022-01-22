Pan-Roasting Basics for Cooking Real Food at Home

#food #home #cooking #roasting #veal #lamb #beef

A cooking method commonly used by pro chefs is pan-roasting, it produces meat with a beautifully seared crust while staying juicy and tender on the inside and providing plenty of meaty-bits and natural jus for a delectable pan-sauce.

It is a technique that I use often and is easily done in your home kitchen, just follow my tips for successful results every time as follows:

Pan-roasting is a method of cooking using both conductive heat and radiant heat. It works well with small roasts and portioned cuts of meat that are more than 1 in thick such as racks, loins, chops and thick steaks. It is 1 of the most efficient ways to cook these cuts, pan-roasting gives them a flavorful crust that seals in juices while reaching the perfect temperature at the center.

If you just seared a rack of lamb, the outside would be tough and dry by the time the center reached temperature. And, if you just roasted the rack, you woul miss out on that wonderful caramelization which gives the lamb that extra dimension of flavor. By pan-roasting, you get the best of both methods.

For pan-roasting in general you need a shallow pan that will go from stove-top to oven, with an oven-safe handle. A cast iron skillet is an ideal choice as it holds on to heat well. Your pan should be large enough to accommodate your cut of meat without it touching the sides.



Heat is the Key component to pan-roasting. I suggest taking your meat out of the refrigerator at least 30 mins before you are going to cook. Pre-heat your your skillet until a drop of water dances on the surface before evaporating. Once hot, a light slick of duck fat, oil, or a mix of butter and avocado oil can be used. When your meat hits the pan, you should hear the sizzle.

The way to achieve a rich, golden crust is to leave the meat alone, do not fuss with it

Once you have a nice even sear, carefully turn the meat and slip the pan into a 450f hot oven. Set your timer for desired doneness and leave the oven door closed until it’s time to take the pan out. Once your meat is at the desired temperature, move it to a cutting board to rest for 10 mins. The heat has caused the meat to seize up and the natural juices to retreat to the center of the cut so by letting the meat rest, you allow the muscle fibers to relax and those wonderful juices will redistribute.

While your meat is resting, take advantage of the fond, those meaty-bits left in the skillet and make a rich, shimmering pan-sauce. With your pan over medium-high heat, deglaze with demi-glace and wine and scrape up those tasty little tidbits. Reduce the liquid, taste for seasoning and add duck fat to round it out, butter is classic but a splash of cream or a dollop of crème fraiche are tasty too. Drizzle your sauce over the plated meat and eat!

