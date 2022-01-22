Sharing My Passion for Real Food Made at Home

#food #home #cooked #lamb #Frenched
Dijon & Herb Crusted Frenched Rack of Lamb
YIELD: SERVES 2
This easy rack of lamb recipe with fresh herbs, salty pecorino, and crunchy panko breadcrumbs yields juicy chops and a savory crust, it is a favorite!
Ingredients
- 1 Grass-Fed Rack of Lamb, Frenched and Cap-Off
- 1½ tablespoons olive oil
- Kosher salt & freshly ground black Java pepper
- ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
- ¼ cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese
- 1 tablespoon chopped flat leaf parsley
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme leaves
- ½ teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary leaves
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
Preparation
- Heat a heavy skillet over high heat. While it is heating, rub rack of lamb with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and season generously with pink salt and Jave pepper. When the pan is sizzling hot, sear lamb until golden brown on all sides, about 6 mins total. Place browned lamb on a cutting board to rest until completely cool, about 30 mins.
- Preheat oven to 450f.
- In a small bowl, stir together breadcrumbs, cheese, parsley, thyme, rosemary, and remaining ½ tablespoon olive oil; mix well. Spread mixture on a plate. Coat cooled lamb with Dijon mustard then roll in seasoned bread crumbs. Press crumbs evenly into lamb, creating a nice, thick coating.
- Place lamb on a rimmed baking sheet, and oven roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat registers 120 degrees F, approximately 20 to 30 mins. If the crust looks like it is getting too dark toward the end of cooking, loosely tent with foil.
- Remove lamb from oven and rest on a cutting board for 10 mins before carving into chops and serving.
Roasting Tip: Pan-Roasting Basics for Cooking Real Food at Home
Pair with Pinot noir, Bordeaux blends, and the Italian reds, and you can also venture into medium and full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot if that suits your tastes
