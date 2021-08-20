On Slow Food Vs Fast Food (video)

#food #medicine #health

Hilary Boynton is “The Lunch Lady” at The Manzanita School, where she brings a farm-to-table focus to her nutritional plan. The idea is to feed children healthy farmers market meats, fruits and vegetables that are cooked from scratch

Hilary’s mission was born from her and her family’s health challenges, in which she discovered she could heal through the power of food as medicine. She and 2 friends co-founded School of Lunch, where she provides education and support.

One co-founder of School of Lunch also heads the local Slow Food chapter, an organization focused on encouraging people to avoid fast food, and instead “eat food that is good for them, good for the people who grow it and good for the planet”

Boynton co-wrote “The Heal Your Gut Cookbook” with recipes and support for people following the GAPS elimination diet to heal their gut and reduce the symptoms of some mental and physical conditions

A Key foundational principle in the GAPS diet is eating fermented foods, which not only are easy to make at home, but are flavorful and beneficial, and which researchers found could reduce the mortality risk from COVID-19.

The organization began 30 yrs ago when Italians in Rome were protesting the opening of a fast-food franchise at the base of the Spanish Steps. The activists brought large bowls of penne pasta to share with the crowd and chanted “We don’t want fast food. We want slow food!”

The organization has grown to over 160 countries, including 150 chapters in the US Their mission is to “create dramatic and lasting change in the food system” by inspiring “individuals and communities to change the world through food that is good, clean and fair for all.” Their aim is to rediscover the flavors of regional cooking and get rid of the damaging effects of fast food.

