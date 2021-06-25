The ‘Slow Food’ Revolution

#food #revolution

“Homo sapiens must regain wisdom and liberate themselves from the ‘velocity’ that is propelling it on the road to extinction. Let us defend ourselves against the universal madness of ‘the fast life’ with tranquil material pleasure” — The Slow Food Manifesto

Slow Food began in Italy with the founding of its forerunner organization, Arcigola, in 1986 to resist the opening of a McDonald’s near the Spanish Steps in Rome.

In Y 1989, the founding manifesto of the international Slow Food movement was signed in Paris, France, by delegates from 15 countries.

The Slow Food Movement is a response to Fast Food and the homogenization of food. The movement seeks to rediscover the conviviality of food, aims to preserve regional cuisines, and addresses agricultural issues.

The movement has 3 main goals: taste education, defense of biodiversity and interaction between food producers. Slow Food conducts programs for all ages that educate members about the origins and processing of local foods.

