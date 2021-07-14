21.4 C
On Improving Resilience

By Paul Ebeling

#resilience #food #stress

Taking good care of ourselves is a proven way to improve emotional resilience“– Paul Ebeling

When dealing with stress it can become easy to neglect ourselves. We often look for comfort in junk food, and too much of it.

Alcohol intake often increases to the point of feeling lousy the following day. Sleep patterns can become disrupted, exercise ignored and personal hygiene can deteriorate. Putting on weight, having hangovers, feeling tired, being unfit and smelling bad are not going to help strengthen your resilience.

Make a point of sticking to your routine whenever you are stressed out and over time you will become more disciplined. Do not be tempted to binge eat and drink, but also do not deprive yourself completely, some dark chocolate and a glass of red wine can help de-stress.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

