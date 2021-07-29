Motivation: Focus on You

Stop obsessing over others’ lives. If you are always thinking about how better off or worse off others are, you’ll never be able to focus on your own goals 💯💯💯

I was never the popular girl in school. I was the wallflower, the quiet girl, the short skinny girl that sits at the corner of the class. I was made fun of for having chopsticks as legs but I never really mind.

But I used my disadvantages as my advantages. I wanted some muscles on my bones. So I put on a pair of running shoes and started my fitness journey. A 5km run, 10km run then a half marathon, and finally a full marathon. I built up that endurance overtime. But very quickly I fell in love with strength training, lifting weights and the gym instead. Truth is I was chasing the confidence in my own skin.

Never give up on your goals or dreams. Keep chasing them. I’ve changed the method soo many times before, but never the dream.

Fall down once, get up 8 more times.

why 8? No specific reason but 8 is a very lucky number in Chinese culture

Here’s to another amazing new week!