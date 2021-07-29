20.4 C
New York
Thursday, July 29, 2021
spot_img
HomeHeffx Insights
Heffx InsightsInvestmentsPaul Ebeling

Portfolio Builder for Conservative Investors

By Paul Ebeling

#investors#conservative#portfolio

$CVX

Chevron: This energy giant is a solid way for investors who are more conservative to be positioned in the Oil & Gas sector.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) is a US-based integrated oil and gas company, with worldwide operations in exploration and production, refining and marketing, transportation and petrochemicals.

The company offers a sizable dividend and has a solid place in the sector when it comes to natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LGN).

With the strongest financial base of the majors, coupled with an attractive relative asset base, we feel that Chevron offers the most straightforwardly positive risk/reward. Although current conditions do not warrant a large focus on production growth, Chevron possesses numerous medium-term drivers (Noble integration, Permian, TCO/WPMP expansion, Gulf of Mexico exploration, Vaca Muerta, and so on) that should support production levels in the coming years.

Shareholders receive a 5.31% dividend, which we feel comfortable will remain at current marks. Our price target is 126.27, while the consensus target is at 122.79. The stock is trading pre-market Thursday at 102.23, or + 1.04%.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleWall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com