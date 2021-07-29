Portfolio Builder for Conservative Investors

#investors#conservative#portfolio

$CVX

Chevron: This energy giant is a solid way for investors who are more conservative to be positioned in the Oil & Gas sector.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) is a US-based integrated oil and gas company, with worldwide operations in exploration and production, refining and marketing, transportation and petrochemicals.

The company offers a sizable dividend and has a solid place in the sector when it comes to natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LGN).



With the strongest financial base of the majors, coupled with an attractive relative asset base, we feel that Chevron offers the most straightforwardly positive risk/reward. Although current conditions do not warrant a large focus on production growth, Chevron possesses numerous medium-term drivers (Noble integration, Permian, TCO/WPMP expansion, Gulf of Mexico exploration, Vaca Muerta, and so on) that should support production levels in the coming years.

Shareholders receive a 5.31% dividend, which we feel comfortable will remain at current marks. Our price target is 126.27, while the consensus target is at 122.79. The stock is trading pre-market Thursday at 102.23, or + 1.04%.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!