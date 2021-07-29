Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$AMD $JNPR $CRM $SMG $SHCR

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 29 July, as follows:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD): Goldman Sachs reiterated its Buy rating on the chip giant, which is on the Conviction List of Top stocks, after the company beat Q-2 expectations, guided Q-3 above street consensus and positively revised its F-Y outlook. The firm has a 115 price target, while the consensus target is at 104.79.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR): MKM Partners raised its Neutral rating to Buy and also lifted the price target to 33 from 26. The consensus target is 26.06.

Salesforce.com Inc. (NASDAQ:CRM): This software giant’s innovation driven business continues to grow its total addressable market through a combination of synergy driving acquisitions and organic developments that power its unprecedented profitable growth. Shares have a consensus price target of 278.66.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (NYSE:SMG): Stifel started coverage with a Buy rating and a 220 price target. The consensus target is at 257.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR): BTIG Research started coverage with a Buy rating and a 15 price target. No consensus target is available. Stock trades at aabout 6.50/each.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!