Asia-Pacific Markets Overall Higher

By Paul Ebeling

Hong Kong and China stocks rebounded sharply Thursday led by the tech sector, after Beijing moved to soothe investor panic over mounting regulatory risks.

SKorea shares end higher as China stocks rebound

Japanese shares close higher on upbeat earnings.

Australia shares rise with mining, tech leading

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 29 Jul 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:36am EDT169.36+0.63+0.37%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:37am EDT312.70+14.21+4.76%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index5:54am EDT1,934.26+8.98+0.47%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT27,782.42+200.76+0.73%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT26,315.32+841.44+3.30%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:55am EDT7,695.20+45.60+0.60%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT3,242.65+5.79+0.18%
.SETISET Composite Index5:56am EDT1,537.78+0.15+0.01%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT6,120.73+32.20+0.53%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,496.53+23.50+0.36%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,411.72+50.13+1.49%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex6:08am EDT52,653.07+209.36+0.40%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,512.93-2.46-0.16%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index28 Jul 2021494.31+11.82+2.45%

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

