Asia-Pacific Markets Overall Higher

Hong Kong and China stocks rebounded sharply Thursday led by the tech sector, after Beijing moved to soothe investor panic over mounting regulatory risks.
SKorea shares end higher as China stocks rebound
Japanese shares close higher on upbeat earnings.
Australia shares rise with mining, tech leading
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 29 Jul 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:36am EDT
|169.36
|+0.63
|+0.37%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:37am EDT
|312.70
|+14.21
|+4.76%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|5:54am EDT
|1,934.26
|+8.98
|+0.47%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|27,782.42
|+200.76
|+0.73%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|26,315.32
|+841.44
|+3.30%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:55am EDT
|7,695.20
|+45.60
|+0.60%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|3,242.65
|+5.79
|+0.18%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:56am EDT
|1,537.78
|+0.15
|+0.01%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|6,120.73
|+32.20
|+0.53%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,496.53
|+23.50
|+0.36%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,411.72
|+50.13
|+1.49%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|6:08am EDT
|52,653.07
|+209.36
|+0.40%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,512.93
|-2.46
|-0.16%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|28 Jul 2021
|494.31
|+11.82
|+2.45%
