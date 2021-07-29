Robinhood, Gateway to ‘Meme’ Stocks, Raises $2.1-B in IPO

#Robinhood #meme #stocks

Robinhood’s (HOOD) stock began trading Thursday at 38/share, equating to a valuation of around $32-B by market cap.

Robinhood serves a user base of over 18-M+ famously declared that it aims to “democratize finance for all”.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in Y 2013 and is HQ’d in Menlo Park, California.

