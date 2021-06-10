Making Haste is a Toxic Habit, as is Negative Thinking

#habits #toxic #haste #negative #thinking

Going everywhere in a hurry is not good for us. It is true, just like with multitasking, society generally expects us to do things quickly and hurriedly, but some things need to be taken slowly. “Haste makes Waste”

Cooking for example, will take time, and people should let it. If we do everything quickly, we do not have time to enjoy life. Plus, it can also cause stress and anxiety, which can cause serious problems.

So, practice relaxation techniques or exercise. Physical exercise can help reduce stress and help you stay in the present moment, aka the Now!.

Take your time when doing your daily tasks. Leave your house earlier in the morning so that you’re not running to get to work. Start your project earlier so you are not stressing at the last minute. Take the time to read a book or cook a great meal, you will be more relaxed and have time to enjoy life!

Negative thoughts are a threat to our self-esteem and mood. If you constantly tell yourselves that you are not good enough or stupid, you will start to really believe and internalize it. Berating yourself continuously can lead to more serious disorders, like depression and anxiety.

So, learn how to realize when having these thoughts is important for being able to stop. Write down your negative thoughts on some paper and try to figure out some alternative thoughts. Breathe!

Plus, always eat real food!

Have a happy, healthy day, Keep the Faith!