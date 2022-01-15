#weight #exercise

“Adjust your daily routine to allow for at least 1 baseline activity to be increased, meaning get into the habit of taking the stairs instead of the escalator/elevator.”— Paul Ebeling

Dinner plate sizes have increased on average by 23% since Y 1900. Using bigger plates can result in you serving 9% to 31% bigger portions than you usually would. Larger portions encourage people to eat more, and will inevitably lead to an increase in weight gain.

In 1 study, participants who were offered a larger portion increased their calorie intake by 30% compared to those offered a smaller portion.

If the plate or bowl size encourages you to eat only 50 more calories a day, your increase in weight would be about 5lbs a yr.

So, invest in smaller plates and either get rid of all bigger plates and bowls or store them so that they cannot be used. Use disposable portion control plates for eating on the go. Do not eat junk food!

A 4yr study involving 875 participants revealed that those who used their smart scales the most lost more weight. Men lost an additional 2.5 lbs and women lost 2 lbs in 1yr.

Research has shown that more or less 40% of weight lost by any means is regained in 1yr, and close on 100% of weight lost is regained after 5yrs.

For effective results and ease of use, use a smart scale that can be synced to your mobile device. A normal bathroom scale can also be used together with a “weight loss tracker spreadsheet” that can be freely downloaded from the Internet

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live Lively