“Rosemary is 1 of the most potent herbs we have in your kitchen, it costs next to nothing compared to modern medicine” — Paul Ebeling

Some of the explored health benefits of rosemary have been its abundant antioxidants and anti-inflammatory chemicals that help the immune system and blood circulation.

Rosemary also has some extremely important active ingredients such as carnosic acid that has shown to protect against neural degeneration, especially in the hippocampus.

Our hippocampus is responsible for consolidating short term memory into long term memory, and is often the 1st place to get hit with degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

Recent studies in oncology have also shown that it seems to have anti-inflammatory properties and slows propagation of leukemia and breast cancer cells.

Using it as a lamb or chicken rub for dinner is all well and good especially if you combine it with a bit thyme, the favorite herb of the medieval Knights, but try branching out into fish, soups, and sauces.

Also, infusing it in olive oil can be a great way to increase your usage and add a little extra flavor to all your savory dishes.

Boiling water with rosemary can also serve as a home-made antiseptic. And, if you are feeling really adventurous, try incorporating rosemary into soap. It can also relieve nasal congestion and fight aging by stimulating capillaries beneath the skin.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live Lively