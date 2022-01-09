The Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge

#RR #RollsRoyce #BlackBadge

Black Badge models are important to Rolls-Royce, making up roughly 30% of the company’s sales globally.

Now, Rolls-Royce plans to offer blacker versions of all its cars except the flagship Phantom and the latest blacker black is the new Ghost Black Badge

The Ghost Black Badge follows a familiar formula, with a number of noir exterior touches. Both the Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament and vertical metal grille have a darkened chrome finish, matched with Black Badge-specific 21-in wheels that look rad on the new Ghost.

If you get the Ghost Black Badge with black body panels you will be treated to “the motor car industry’s darkest black,” where 100lbs of paint is “atomized and applied to an electrostatically charged body in white before being oven dried.” It’s not dark black, it is a darker black.

Beyond the design details, Black Badge cars have a number of small engineering tweaks that make them super to drive, without upsetting the lovely wafting characteristic that comes with driving a Rolls-Royce. All-wheel drive, four-wheel steering and Rolls-Royce’s Planar suspension system are all here, but new air springs help to reduce body roll while cornering.

The Black Badge isn’t a sports sedan, but it is a lighter on its feet than the standard Ghost sedan.

Every Black Badge has a Low button on the gear selector. This is essentially how you unlock a sport mode; the throttle response improves and the 8-speed automatic transmission has snappier action. Thus, turning the Ghost Black Badge into a car that can really run fast, and since Rolls-Royce says about 80% of Ghost owners actually drive their cars rather than being driven, this added focus on behind-the-wheel excitement is super.

