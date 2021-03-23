Listen to Good Music for Positive Thinking

#music #mood #endurance

“Listening to good music can add to our endurance, at work or at play”— Paul Ebeling

Music affects people emotionally, and although we can listen to music that can make us sad, we can also listen to music that promotes a happy mood.

It is proven that listening to music can trigger the release of large amounts of dopamine into the brain. Dopamine is the body’s “feel good” chemical that can help reinforce positive thinking. There is also proof that music therapy is a useful alternative therapy for treating illnesses.

So, choose music that makes you feel happy, and try to listen to music when working at home and exercising. This can help the release of endorphins which increases brain power, endurance and mood.

Here is a set for Brain Power

Have a happy, healthy day, Keep the Faith!