Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 23 March, as follows:

Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) was raised from Neutral to Buy with a 78 price target at BTIG Research. The consensus target is 76.18.

Columbia Sportswear Co. (NASDAQ:COLM) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities, which raised the price target to 128. That compares with a 113.09 consensus target.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) was started at Goldman Sachs with a Buy rating and a 65 price objective compared with the 59.51 consensus target.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) was raised from Neutral to Buy with a 27 price target at UBS. The consensus target is at 25.55.

ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS, and the firm raised the price target to 80. The consensus price target is at 76.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) was started with a Buy rating and a 65 price target at Goldman Sachs. The consensus target is at 64.73.

