Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Chinese stocks fell Tuesday on worries over policy tightening continued to weigh on the market.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1%, to 5,009.25, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.9% to 3,411.51.
Japanese shares capped early gains to end lower Tuesday, the Nikkei share average fell 0.61% to close at 28,995.92, while the broader TOPIX declined 0.94% to 1,971.48.
Australian shares closed lower Tuesday as western sanctions against China dampened risk appetite, with energy and technology stocks leading the retreat.
The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 0.1% lower to 6,745.4, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.5% higher at 12,394.34.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 23 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:40am EDT
|172.32
|-1.53
|-0.88%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:41am EDT
|347.76
|-4.95
|-1.40%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|8:19am EDT
|1,742.40
|+11.46
|+0.66%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|28,995.92
|-178.23
|-0.61%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:09am EDT
|28,497.38
|-387.96
|-1.34%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:03am EDT
|6,986.60
|-8.40
|-0.12%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|3,004.74
|-30.72
|-1.01%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:49am EDT
|1,564.25
|-2.11
|-0.13%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|6,252.71
|-48.42
|-0.77%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,446.35
|+51.18
|+0.80%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,411.51
|-31.93
|-0.93%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|8:27am EDT
|50,051.44
|+280.15
|+0.56%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|22 Mar 2021
|1,595.29
|-21.44
|-1.33%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|22 Mar 2021
|397.09
|-6.43
|-1.59%
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
