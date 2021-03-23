Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Chinese stocks fell Tuesday on worries over policy tightening continued to weigh on the market.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1%, to 5,009.25, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.9% to 3,411.51.

Japanese shares capped early gains to end lower Tuesday, the Nikkei share average fell 0.61% to close at 28,995.92, while the broader TOPIX declined 0.94% to 1,971.48.

 Australian shares closed lower Tuesday as western sanctions against China dampened risk appetite, with energy and technology stocks leading the retreat.

The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 0.1% lower to 6,745.4, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.5% higher at 12,394.34.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 23 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:40am EDT172.32-1.53-0.88%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:41am EDT347.76-4.95-1.40%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index8:19am EDT1,742.40+11.46+0.66%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT28,995.92-178.23-0.61%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:09am EDT28,497.38-387.96-1.34%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:03am EDT6,986.60-8.40-0.12%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT3,004.74-30.72-1.01%
.SETISET Composite Index5:49am EDT1,564.25-2.11-0.13%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT6,252.71-48.42-0.77%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,446.35+51.18+0.80%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,411.51-31.93-0.93%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex8:27am EDT50,051.44+280.15+0.56%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI22 Mar 20211,595.29-21.44-1.33%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index22 Mar 2021397.09-6.43-1.59%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

