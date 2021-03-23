Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

Chinese stocks fell Tuesday on worries over policy tightening continued to weigh on the market.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1%, to 5,009.25, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.9% to 3,411.51.

Japanese shares capped early gains to end lower Tuesday, the Nikkei share average fell 0.61% to close at 28,995.92, while the broader TOPIX declined 0.94% to 1,971.48.

Australian shares closed lower Tuesday as western sanctions against China dampened risk appetite, with energy and technology stocks leading the retreat.

The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 0.1% lower to 6,745.4, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.5% higher at 12,394.34.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 23 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:40am EDT 172.32 -1.53 -0.88% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:41am EDT 347.76 -4.95 -1.40% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 8:19am EDT 1,742.40 +11.46 +0.66% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 28,995.92 -178.23 -0.61% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:09am EDT 28,497.38 -387.96 -1.34% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:03am EDT 6,986.60 -8.40 -0.12% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 3,004.74 -30.72 -1.01% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:49am EDT 1,564.25 -2.11 -0.13% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 6,252.71 -48.42 -0.77% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,446.35 +51.18 +0.80% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,411.51 -31.93 -0.93% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 8:27am EDT 50,051.44 +280.15 +0.56% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 22 Mar 2021 1,595.29 -21.44 -1.33% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 22 Mar 2021 397.09 -6.43 -1.59%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!