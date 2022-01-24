Home 2022 Health: Relax, Unwind Before Bed

Health: Relax, Unwind Before Bed

Paul Ebeling
“The practice of quiet, concentrated attention has lots of health benefits. Meditation near bedtime may help reduce anxiety, limit insomnia, and reduce sleep disturbances” — Paul Ebeling

The Big Q: Have you ever gone to bed feeling exhausted, only to toss and turn all night long because your brain won’t shut off?

The Big A: To keep racing thoughts from sabotaging your sleep, incorporate relaxing rituals into your bedtime routine. Try winding down by snuggling up to a cozy weighted blanket, which some research suggests can help with anxiety and insomnia. Relaxing activities such as reading, journaling and taking a warm bath can also reduce your stress levels, making it easier to fall asleep.

To create a restful sleeping environment. Set the thermostat to a comfortable cool temperature and consider wearing a sleep mask to block out light.

While alcohol is known to make us feel sleepy and more relaxed, it can have a negative impact on sleep. A team of researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine found that alcohol interferes with the body’s sleep-regulating mechanism, leading to more frequent nighttime awakenings.

For a better night’s sleep stop drinking alcohol at least 4 hrs before bed and limit your libations to one drink a day. Also, drink plenty of water between your alcoholic drinks to stay hydrated and reduce the negative effects of alcohol.

Have a healthy, prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

