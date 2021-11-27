Health: Learn to Live and Eat in a Simple Way

#food #eat #combining #pH #balance #acidic #alkaline #digestion #health #live

“Integrate the guidelines into my way of eating in a relaxed way, you will seem it does make a difference”— Paul Ebeling

Because we usually want to eat more than just food, it is necessary to have a basic understanding of how digestion works and what foods to combine. With simplicity comes consistency

Here are the basic understandings with the rules to follow:

Principles of Food Combining:

1. Protein foods require a highly acidic environment for digestion which begins in the stomach with hydrochloric acid.

2. Carbohydrates (starches, fruit and sugars) and fats require an alkaline environment for digestion which begins in the mouth with the enzyme ptyalin.

3. When starches and proteins are combined; digestion is compromised for both foods this leads to indigestion, gas, bloating and poor assimilation of nutrients.

4. Eat fruits alone; do not combine with starches or proteins, which take 3 to 6 hrs to digest. Fruit takes 1.5 -2 hrs to be digested. While fruit is waiting for the other food to digest it expands like yeast resulting in a gassy, acidic stomach. Only combine fruits with other fruits.

5. Fats mix poorly with fruits and proteins, fairly well with complex starches, and good with non-starchy vegetables. Examples: fruit and cream = poor, olive oil and potatoes = fair, avocado and lettuce = good.

I learned this principle and integrated the guidelines into my way of eating in a relaxed manner and to this day I follow it naturally as I see it does make a difference.

So, when you feel hungry eat more frequently but properly combined consistently and you will not gain weight.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively