Gentle Yoga for Lower Back Pain

#yoga #back #pain

Chronic lower back pain is a common problem lacking highly effective treatment options. Small trials suggest that Yoga may have benefits for this condition.

I have learned that it is usually very difficult to treat chronic low back pain. A study has shown that Iyengar yoga sessions 2X a wk for 24 wks reduced pain and improved physical function in individuals with chronic low back pain.

These are the Yoga poses that I use for lower back pain when it comes up: Downward Dog, Warrior II pose, Legs up the wall pose, Pigeon pose, Camel pose, Bridge pose.

Contact a local instructor for effective guidance. Yoga classes are more effective than a self-care book. Continuous practice has proven to give lasting benefits.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively